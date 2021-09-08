A powerful earthquake in Mexico left more than 730,000 people without electricity

Mexican authorities have reported one death after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale last night.

The degree of impact is not clear, in some areas there are destroyed buildings. The Federal Electricity Commission said on Twitter that more than 730,000 consumers in Mexico City were left without electricity.

El sismo provocó derrumbes en las carreteras de acceso al puerto de Acapulco. pic.twitter.com/VeZU2nwaHl — TiempoDigital (@TiempoDigitalMx) September 8, 2021

In Mexico City, many people desperately left their homes and spent the night outdoors.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M7.0 in Guerrero, Mexico 41 min ago pic.twitter.com/KvYsdMhJpx — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 8, 2021

The epicenter was observed at a depth of 10 km and 11 km northwest of Acapulco in Guerrero. In the capital, located about 300 km from this resort, an early warning system for a strong earthquake.