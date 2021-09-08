A powerful earthquake in Mexico left more than 730,000 people without electricity

HomeMEXICOA powerful earthquake in Mexico left more than 730,000 people without electricity
Yevhenii Podolskyi

Mexican authorities have reported one death after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale last night.

The degree of impact is not clear, in some areas there are destroyed buildings. The Federal Electricity Commission said on Twitter that more than 730,000 consumers in Mexico City were left without electricity.

In Mexico City, many people desperately left their homes and spent the night outdoors.

The epicenter was observed at a depth of 10 km and 11 km northwest of Acapulco in Guerrero. In the capital, located about 300 km from this resort, an early warning system for a strong earthquake.

 

