7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico (Video)

A strong earthquake occurred in southwestern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, according to Reuters.

As a result of the earthquakes, stones fell and buildings were damaged, but no casualties have been reported so far.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said no serious damage had been done to Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, or to neighboring Oaxaca or the Mexican capital.

VIDEO: Signs shake, people spill into streets in Mexico City as 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits near the Pacific coast pic.twitter.com/ptIXp2KcuS — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 8, 2021

There is no information about the victims yet, the head of state added.

Acapulco is approximately 375 km from Mexico City. The metropolitan area was left without electricity, and frightened residents took to the streets, some almost in pajamas, an eyewitness told Reuters. Locals gathered in the rain with small children and pets in their arms, too scared to return home.

JUST IN 🚨 Power flashes seen in Mexico as powerful earthquake hits the city. pic.twitter.com/9CmURK3tzm — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2021