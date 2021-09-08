HomeMEXICO7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico (Video)
MEXICO

7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico (Video)

Gleb Parfenenko
7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico (Video)

A strong earthquake occurred in southwestern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, according to Reuters.

As a result of the earthquakes, stones fell and buildings were damaged, but no casualties have been reported so far.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said no serious damage had been done to Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, or to neighboring Oaxaca or the Mexican capital.

There is no information about the victims yet, the head of state added.

Acapulco is approximately 375 km from Mexico City. The metropolitan area was left without electricity, and frightened residents took to the streets, some almost in pajamas, an eyewitness told Reuters. Locals gathered in the rain with small children and pets in their arms, too scared to return home.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle Eastfirevaccinepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International