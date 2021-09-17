HomeMedicineA revolutionary discovery about Alzheimer's disease
A revolutionary discovery about Alzheimer's disease

Gleb Parfenenko
A revolutionary discovery about Alzheimer's disease

Australian researchers have made a revolutionary discovery about the probable cause of Alzheimer’s disease, which can help prevent the development of this deadly disease.

Researchers at the University of Curtin in Perth have found that toxic fat proteins that leak from the bloodstream into the brain are a likely cause of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Greek City Times.

Professor John Mamo, lead researcher and director of the Curtin Research Institute for Health Innovation, announced the discovery.

“Although it has been known that the main characteristic of people living with Alzheimer’s disease is the accumulation of toxic protein deposits in the brain, it is still unclear where they came from and why they are deposited in the brain,” he said.

Alzheimer’s disease gradually destroys a person’s memory and thinking and, ultimately, the ability to perform simple tasks.

This is the first time that research has shown that toxic proteins are formed outside the brain.

Professor Mamo said: “This pathway ‘blood flow to the brain’ is important because if we can control the level of lipoprotein amyloid in the blood and prevent it from leaking into the brain, it will create potentially new treatments to prevent and slow the development of Alzheimer’s disease and memory loss.” “yati”.

Professor Warren Harding, chairman of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Western Australia, said the study could have a huge global impact on the millions of people living with the disorder.

