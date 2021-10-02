The last James Bond breaks records. On the first day, he earned almost £ 5 million

Producers said Friday that the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, grossed £ 4.5m to £ 5m on its first day in UK and Irish theaters.

No Time to Die, the latest film starring 007 and starring Daniel Craig, premiered Tuesday at the Royal Albert Hall in London and was released on Thursday for regular distribution in the UK and Ireland. On Thursday, it was shown in both countries in a record 772 theaters – 25 more than Star Wars: Skywalker. Revival “in 2019.

Universal Pictures said Thursday revenue fell 13 percent higher than the first day of watching the previous Bond – “The Ghost” – since 2015, but 26 percent lower than Skyfall in 2012.

More than 30,000 people attended midnight shows in the UK and Ireland, and 1.6 million people bought presale tickets in the first four days of the show. This is about 12 percent. more than the Spectrum had, and about the same as Skyfall. Gower Street Analytics, a film industry analyst, predicts that “No Time To Die” will air 92% in the first week. all box office receipts in UK and Irish cinemas.

No Time to Die viewers and ticket revenue statistics are closely monitored. This film is the loudest premiere since the opening of cinemas, so the analyzed data will be a signal of how much people are returning to cinemas.

Due to the pandemic, the premiere of the film “It’s Time to Die” was postponed several times – the film was originally supposed to be released in the early spring of last year.

American director Carey Joji Fukunaga, and Craig stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch. The film is predicted to make $ 90 million worldwide in its first weekend.

After its premiere at the Royal Albert Hall, most British critics rated the film very positively, many of them giving it five stars, although some also suggested that the action did not fully justify its duration: a whopping 163 minutes.