The Harry Potter star fainted during a golf match

British actor Tom Felton, who gained fame by starring in Harry Potter films, fainted during a golf match in Wisconsin, according to AFP.

He became famous for his role as Draco Melfoy in the film.

Felton was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed. Published photos show that he was conscious when he was taken from the field.

Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf match https://t.co/RDtfcqPY89 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 24, 2021

As an avid golfer, Tom Felton represents Europe with former Finnish professional hockey player Teemu Selane at a Wisconsin tournament with celebrities.

They played against American hockey player of the 80’s Mike Eruzioni and figure skater Dan Jansen.

No details about Tom Felton’s condition have been released.