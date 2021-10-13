Rapper Taiga has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Rapper Taiga was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence and released on $ 50,000 bail, according to the Associated Press.

The reason – uploaded to the Internet photos of the former girlfriend of rapper Kamarina Swanson, in which she has a bruise under her eye.

Rapper Taiga has been arrested following reports of domestic violence in the Hollywood Hills. https://t.co/5fXKyYElrQ — GreeleyTribune.Net (@Greeley_Tribune) October 12, 2021

“I am insulted emotionally, morally and physically, and I do not hide it,” the 22-year-old designer wrote on Instagram.

A Taiga spokesman did not respond to the agency’s request for comment.

The rapper, born Michael Stevenson, also had relationships with reality show stars Kylie Jenner and Black China.