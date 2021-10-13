HomeLifeStyleRapper Taiga has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Rapper Taiga has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Rapper Taiga was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence and released on $ 50,000 bail, according to the Associated Press.

The reason – uploaded to the Internet photos of the former girlfriend of rapper Kamarina Swanson, in which she has a bruise under her eye.

“I am insulted emotionally, morally and physically, and I do not hide it,” the 22-year-old designer wrote on Instagram.

A Taiga spokesman did not respond to the agency’s request for comment.

The rapper, born Michael Stevenson, also had relationships with reality show stars Kylie Jenner and Black China.

