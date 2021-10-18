It’s just disgusting: it became known why you can’t sleep in airplanes leaning against the window

Sleeping with your head against the window of the plane is unhygienic and dangerous – this is what tourists are told by flight attendants. In particular, Tommy Chimato, another blogger-flight attendant at TikTok, voiced this recommendation for his 126 thousand subscribers to TikTok.

One of the things he strongly discourages from doing on board is to sleep with your head against the window. “You’re not the only one who did it, and you don’t know how many passengers and their children wiped their hands on you against the window, or worse, smearing dirt all over the window and around it.”

The same opinion was voiced earlier by flight attendant Linda Ferguson, who worked in airlines for 24 years. She said that the porthole and its “circle” next to the seats – perhaps the dirtiest part of the plane, as passengers regularly cough and sneeze on its surface, and clean it very rarely. So tourists are not advised to touch it – at least before it is thoroughly cleaned. “If there was a special backlight, which in advertising shows all the germs, and it could illuminate the entire cockpit, I think it would scare everyone,” – said the expert.

By the way, not only portholes flight attendant Tommy Chimato considers the dirtiest place. He also does not recommend wearing shorts or a mini-skirt in flight – for the same reason: “It’s the same as the window! You never know how clean the seat will be, so if you wear pants, you will have fewer germs on your body. He also does not recommend pressing the flush button in the bathroom with bare hands. “Honestly, it’s just super unsanitary and pretty disgusting, so when you flush the water, use a napkin or toilet paper,” he says.