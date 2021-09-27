HomeLIBYANew mass graves discovered in western Libya
LIBYA

New mass graves discovered in western Libya

Після того як в червні 2020 року лівійська армія зачистила місто Тархуна від незаконних збройних формувань Халіфи Хафтара, в численних масових похованнях було виявлено не менше 110 останків загиблих

Panasiuk Oleksii

In the city of Tarhuna in western Libya, two more mass graves were discovered with the remains of victims of the supporters of Khalifa Haftar.

This is stated in a message distributed by the Office for the Search and Identification of Victims under the Government of National Accord of Libya.

According to the report, the bodies are scheduled to be recovered from the graves on Monday, September 27th.

The Kaniyat rebel group, linked to the illegal armed groups of Khalifa Haftar, is reportedly behind the mass graves.

After the Libyan army cleared the city of Tarhuna of Khalifa Haftar’s illegal militias in June 2020, at least 110 remains were found in numerous mass graves. Haftar’s mercenaries used Tarhuna as an operations center and logistics base in their attacks on Tripoli.

The International Criminal Court, in a statement dated June 22, 2020, announced the receipt of reliable information about the mass graves in Tarhun.

