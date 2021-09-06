Muammar Gaddafi’s son released from prison in Libya and probably left for Turkey

Libyan authorities released Saadi, one of the sons of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, on Sunday after seven years in prison in the capital, Tripoli, a Libyan government spokesman was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Mohammed Hamouda, a spokesman for the transitional government, said Saadi Gaddafi had been released from al-Hadab prison, where many Gaddafi regime officials are awaiting trial, largely in connection with the suppression of the 2011 uprising that toppled the longtime dictator and led to his murder.

Hamuda did not give details of the circumstances surrounding Saadi Gaddafi’s release, but said authorities simply complied with the court’s decision to release him two years ago.

According to local media, Saadi Gaddafi was released after being acquitted on charges of revolting against his father’s government. After his release, he went to Turkey, according to the news site Al Marsad.

During the 2011 uprising, he led a special forces brigade and took part in the suppression of protests and insurgents.

During the collapse of his father’s regime, he fled through the Niger Desert, but was extradited in 2014.

Muammari Gaddafi Saadi was known for his luxurious life. He also considered his possession of the Libyan football championship. Saadi played for several Libyan teams, as well as one Italian, before giving a positive test for banned substances.

In one case in 1996, Libyan security forces opened fire on visitors during a match in the presence of Saadi. He was also suspected of the 2005 assassination of popular Libyan footballer Bashir al-Riyani, an outspoken critic of Gaddafi’s regime.

His three sons, Mutasim, Saif al-Arab and Khamis, were killed during the 2011 uprising. Saif al-Islam, the heir who claimed power under his father’s regime, has lived in Libya since his release in 2017. Gaddafi’s other son, Hannibal, is believed to be in prison in Lebanon.

