Latvia introduces a lockdown throughout the country for four weeks. The goal is to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This was stated at a press conference by Prime Minister Crisanis Karins.

“From Thursday, October 21, for four weeks to November 15, Latvia imposes particularly strict restrictions on the coronavirus. At this time, most shops, entertainment and educational institutions will be closed,” he said.

The decision on complete isolation must be approved by the government.