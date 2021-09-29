“New hypersonic missile”. North Korea boasts a missile test

The Korea Central Press Agency (KCNA) announced Wednesday that the missile launched Tuesday towards the Sea of ​​Japan was a “new type of hypersonic missile” currently being tested by the DPRK army.

The rocket, launched from North Korean territory, did not reach the waters of the Japanese economic zone and fell off the east coast of North Korea, sources in Japan said on Tuesday.

Hypersonic missile

It is not known how advanced North Korean development of a hypersonic missile system is, or where the technological idea behind it came from.

Hypersonic (supersonic) missiles fly at a speed many times the speed of sound at a relatively low altitude, which makes it difficult or impossible to shoot them down by anti-missile defense systems. They can travel long distances.

“The development of this military technology will significantly strengthen North Korea’s defenses,” the KCNA said in a comment.

Court after appeal

The PA recalls that the test on Tuesday came after the DPRK authorities called on South Korea and the United States to abandon the practice of double standards and resume diplomatic negotiations on the North Korean arms program.

According to the KCNA cable, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not participate in the tests, which, according to the state agency, “were the first such attempt to launch a Hwasong-8 rocket that confirmed flight control capability. North Korean gliders, that is, planning to maneuver and carry missiles, as well as separating heads from them.

Missile test series

Tuesday marks the third ballistic weapon test conducted by the North Korean regime this month. On September 11 and 12, Pyongyang tested long-range cruise missiles that flew 1,500 kilometers.

Three days later, North Korea tested two short-range missiles that were launched from a railway platform and, after traveling 800 km, fell into the waters of the Japanese economic zone.

Development despite sanctions

Despite international sanctions imposed by the Security Council, North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, has significantly increased its military capabilities. Pyongyang has carried out, in particular, several nuclear tests and successfully tested ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States.

Nuclear talks between the US and North Korea stalled after a failed summit meeting between then US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un in February 2019.

After taking office as President of the United States, Joe Biden ordered a comprehensive review of US policy towards the North Korean regime.