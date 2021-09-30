DPRK leader Kim Jong-un announced his readiness to restore “hot lines” with South Korea

According to KCNA, Kim Jong-un made this decision during the 5th session of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea in order to improve relations with South Korea and build peace on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea cut lines of communication with the authorities of its southern neighbor after reopening them just weeks later in August.

North Korea stopped answering calls from the south after Kim Jong-un announced that Seoul should be punished for joint military exercises with the United States.

Both countries on the Korean Peninsula are effectively at war, which ended in an armistice in 1953.