The famous sportswoman, the world record holder is found killed in the house

A famous Kenyan athlete was found dead in her home, according to the Kenyan Athletics Federation.

Agnes Tirop, 25, was a two-time bronze medalist in the 10,000-meter world championships. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, she finished fourth in the 5,000 meters. She is also a world record holder in the 10,000 meters in the city.

Tirop was found dead in her home in the western Kenyan city of Iten. Her husband is the prime suspect and is currently wanted.

“When the police entered the house, they found Tirop on the bed and there was a pool of blood on the floor,” BGNES quoted Tom Macore, the region’s police chief, as saying.

“A knife wound was found in her neck, and we believe that she was the cause of death. Her husband went missing, and initial investigative actions indicate that he is the perpetrator of the crime,” added forensic experts.