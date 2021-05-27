The first Kurultay of Kazakhs in Ukraine took place in Kyiv

On May 26 this year in Kyiv, within the framework of celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Independence, the first Kurultai of Kazakhs in Ukraine organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh diaspora was held.

The main goal of the event was to develop efforts to consolidate the Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine, create additional conditions for the preservation of Kazakh traditions, identity, customs, language and culture of Kazakhs living abroad.

The Kurultai was attended by «kandastar» from various regions of Ukraine, representatives of the Kazakh community, heads of state bodies and people’s deputies of Ukraine.

During the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletaev came up with an initiative to create an Association of Kazakhs of Ukraine with student youth structures, the Council of aksakals and other informal institutions.

Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience Olena Bogdan, Rector of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov, People’s Deputy of Ukraine Serhii Nagornyak, head of the Kazakh cultural society «Dostyk» in Kyiv Daniyar Egamberdiev, head of the Kharkiv city national public association of Kazakhstanis «Birlik» Makka Karazhanova, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora Rustem Zhangozha and Honored Artist of Ukraine Ineshdyrova.

The leitmotif of the Kazakh diaspora activities was the need to join efforts for the sake of achieving common goals, i.a. to further strengthen and develop the Kazakh-Ukrainian friendly relations.

People’s Deputy of Ukraine S. Nagornyak during his speech stressed that having repeatedly visited Kazakhstan, he felt the warm attitude of the Kazakh people to other ethnic groups. «I always feel at home in Kazakhstan,» the deputy noted.

The Kurultai participants adopted an appeal dedicated to Kazakhstanis and all compatriots in the world, in the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. The document expresses support for the political, socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, and emphasizes the inextricable spiritual connection with the historical Motherland, which forever unites a single nation. The head of the newly created Association, Daniyar Egamberdiev, was also elected.

Within the framework of the Kurultay, a concert program was organized with the participation of creative Kazakh and Ukrainian groups. Honored Artist of Ukraine, our compatriot Inesh Kdyrova sang the song «Atameken». Musical congratulations were also received from the Ukrainian fan-club of Dimash Kudaibergen, who sang the Kazakh folk song «Daididau» in Ukrainian. In addition, there was an exhibition of paintings, children’s drawings on the theme «Native Kazakhstan», etc.

Also, the Diaspora activists received letters of gratitude from the Otandastar Foundation and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

The Embassy together with the Regional Office of the national air carrier «Air Astana» in Ukraine held a drawing among the Kurultay participants of two air tickets in the direction of Kyiv – any city of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other valuable gifts.

Source: official website of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine