On May 25-26, 2021, the First Climate Dialogue “Kazakhstan-Ukraine” is being held

The event is being held in the context of ambitions announced by Kazakhstan and Ukraine to achieve carbon neutrality.

The theme of the First Dialogue is “Towards COP-26: Decarbonization and Economic Mechanisms”.

The event is attended by representatives of the Governments of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, international organizations (UNDP, EU, OECD, World Bank), environmental activists and NGOs, academic institutions, universities, business representatives and climate experts of the two countries.

A feature of the event is that it is held in a hybrid format. Two offline sites (the M. Narikbayev Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal Academy in Nur-Sultan and the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kiev) are connected by a teleconference on the ZOOM platform with the connection of more than 200 members of the Climate Network of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia and representatives the public, as well as 500 from the base of the NGOs of the Center for Support of Civil Initiatives of Kazakhstan.

The dialogue is opened by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletaev, who is the initiator of the Climate Dialogue.

The event will be moderated by members of the Network of NGOs on Climate in EECCA Countries (CAN EECCA): Dr. Bakhyt Yessekina, Member of the Council for Green Economy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Director of REC “Green Academy” and Coordinator of CAN EECCA – Mrs. Olga Boyko.

On May 25, welcoming speeches will be delivered by: Deputy Minister for the Protection of the Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine; Ms. Irina Stavchuk, Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Akhmetzhan Primkulov, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Mr. Sven-Olov Karlsson.

On the first day, it is planned to discuss the development of updated national contributions to reduce emissions (Ms. Jane Ebinger, WB), directions of support for the OECD to decarbonize the economy (Head of the Department of Green Growth and Global Relations of the OECD Ms. Kumi Kitamuri), scenarios for decarbonizing the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan ( Dr. Johannes Schuchmann, GIZ), Carbon Tax Recommendations (СВАМ, Dr. Mikhail Yulkin).

Also speakers are Dr. S. Sagintayeva, Rector of the Almaty University of Energy and Communications named after Gumarbek Daukeev, Dr. Sergei Shulzhenko, Deputy Director of the Institute of General Energy of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

It is planned to conclude three memorandums of cooperation between the two countries in the field of promoting low-carbon technologies (Almaty University of Energy and Communications – Institute of General Energy of NASU; MCZT-Greencubator, EECCA Climate Network – CPGI).

On May 26, the Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. K. Rakhimov and the Ambassador for Climate of Finland Jan Vakhlberg, Deputy Representatives of UNDP in Kazakhstan, Mr. Vitaly Vremish, and in Ukraine, Ms. Manal Fouani, are expected to speak with greetings.

On the second day, participants will discuss specific measures to stimulate low-carbon development, including attracting green investments (Mr. Oleg Khmelev), the possibilities of a green business incubator (Mr. Roman Zinchenko), implementation of UNIDO projects (Dr. Saule Bishimbaeva).

Following the results of the First Climate Dialogue, it is planned to adopt a resolution for the UN Conference on Climate Change, which will be held in June this year. in Bonn (Germany).