KAZAKHSTAN

An explosion occurred in a military unit in the south of Kazakhstan

Займання і вибух відбулися на військовому об'єкті в Жамбилська області

Yevhenii Podolskyi

An explosion occurred in a military unit stationed in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan on Thursday evening.

The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan reported that a fire near one of the warehouses and the subsequent explosion of “unidentified items” occurred at about 19:00 local time.

According to the ministry, the fire brigades of the unit on tracked fire trucks were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The causes of the fire are being established.

A commission of the Ministry of Defense was sent to the scene of the incident.

