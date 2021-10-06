HomeJAPANThe earthquake shook Japan
The earthquake shook Japan

Gleb Parfenenko
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the provinces of Aomori and Iwate in northern Japan, Reuters reported, citing the National Meteorological Service.

The quake did not cause a tsunami. There is no information on damage to the local nuclear fuel reprocessing plant.

The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation reported that two people were injured and taken to hospital, and some trains in the area were stopped for security checks.

