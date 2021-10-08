More than 30 people affected by a powerful earthquake in Japan (Video)

HomeJAPANMore than 30 people affected by a powerful earthquake in Japan (Video)
Gleb Parfenenko
As reported today by the Kyodo news agency, the number of victims of yesterday’s 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the capital region of Japan has increased to 30 people.

32 people with various injuries were hospitalized. Most of the victims of the fall received bruises and bruises. The condition of the three victims is serious.

Currently, the movement of the subway and most trains in the area has been restored.

The quake occurred last night, and it was initially announced that its strength was 6.1 points, but later the National Meteorological Department amended the data.

The quake was registered at 22.41 local time (13.41 GMT) and had a fifth degree on the Japanese scale, which could cause damage to buildings and lead to power outages, the Japanese Meteorological Service said.

The epicenter was reported at the depth of 75 kilometers on the border of Tokyo and Chiba prefectures.

The tsunami alert has not been announced. The movement of trains on the line to Tokyo, where after the earthquake derailed the express, has not yet resumed.

