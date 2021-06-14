Three topics of the “Big Seven” that are worth remembering

The 47th G7 summit, chaired by the United Kingdom, came to an end yesterday.

What to remember from these three days: ⁣

Covid19: “The G7 is committed to distributing one billion doses of vaccines by the end of the year. France is doubling its commitment to 60 million doses. Social solidarity.”

Carbon neutrality: “Now all G7 countries recognize that coal is the energy of the past. And that giving it up is a must for everyone.”

Education for Girls: ⁣ “The G7 is committed to supporting girls’ education around the world. This is one of the battles fought by France. We will dedicate half of our funding to the Global Partnership for Education. See you at the Generation Forum in Paris in late June.”