In Italy, “smart” traffic lights are beginning to fine violators of traffic rules

At some intersections in the center of Milan, there are “smart” traffic lights that can detect violators of traffic rules and even fine them, according to Europulse.

Thanks to the built-in digital system, the devices will penalize those who pass the red light. This is done using a special module that is activated simultaneously with the appearance of the yellow light. From that moment, he scans and records the numbers of violators who did not stop in front of the stop line and continued to move.

With the new function of “smart” traffic lights, the authorities of the world fashion capital are trying to reduce the number of road accidents. In 2019 alone, 18,000 people were injured and 106 injured in similar incidents in Milan.

The project is part of the European Vision Zero program, which aims to reduce the number of road deaths in EU cities to zero by 2030.