Home ITALY

Booking com accused of tax evasion

Booking com may face big problems in Italy. The platform is reportedly accused of tax evasion. Between 2013 and 2019, the company is accused of non-payment of over 150 million VAT (value added tax).

This became clear during an investigation by local authorities in the Liguria region. According to the investigation, Booking.com’s earnings amounted to about 700 million euros from 2013 to 2019, having carried out more than 800 thousand transactions.

The investigation began in 2018 with a series of tax charges, in particular in the East Ligurian region. A study of the fiscal documents revealed that the Dutch company had previously issued invoices without VAT, using the so-called “reverse charge” mechanism. As a result, the tax was not declared unpaid in Italy.

  Luxury tourism is booming in Italy

Between 2013 and 2019, the company’s turnover was about 700 million euros, and for this amount Booking com had to file an annual VAT return and pay more than 153 million euros to the tax authorities.

Moreover, the investigation also showed that the company did not appoint its own tax representative, was not registered as a subject of taxation in Italy and therefore did not submit the relevant tax return.

Thus, Booking com received the status of “complete tax evasion”, since VAT was not paid either in Italy or in the Netherlands.

Follow us on Google News

Also read

Italy plans to turn the former prison into a future tourist destination

ITALY
Italy hopes to create its own version of Alcatraz, California's famous prison, which has since become a tourist destination off the coast of San...
Read more

Three topics of the “Big Seven” that are worth remembering

CANADA
The 47th G7 summit, chaired by the United Kingdom, came to an end yesterday. What to remember from these three days: ⁣ Covid19: "The G7 is...
Read more

Actual

Luxury tourism is booming in Italy

ITALY
Italy is one of the most popular countries in the world, which is why tourism is also one of the main engines of the...

The 17th International Exhibition of Architecture opens in Venice.

ITALY
The 17th International Exhibition of Architecture opened to the public on Saturday in Venice, Italy. This year the exhibition was attended by 61 national pavilions...

Cable car crash in northern Italy, killing 9 people

ITALY
At least 9 people died in a cable car crash in northern Italy. The incident occurred on Sunday on a cable car connecting the village...

Italy has launched the first international travel web radio

ITALY
Italy's National Tourism Agency (ENIT) launched the first international tourism web radio last week to help re-establish Italian tourism through musical entertainment. Web radio "Visit...
Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Last news

Diplomatic International Portal. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

MORE STORIES

Tourists in Greece were warned of the terrorist threat in mass...

Hybrid events: The format of the present and the future?

Spaniards oppose the mandatory wearing of masks on the beach