57 Ndrangheti mobsters arrested in Italy

Gleb Parfenenko
Italian law enforcement agencies have detained in several regions of the country 57 possible members of a criminal organization involved in drug trafficking from Scandinavia and Spain, according to ANSA.

Among the detainees are alleged members of the Calabrian Ndrangheta mafia.

Investigators also seized various assets worth more than 3.7m euros.

Ndrangheta is considered one of the most influential shadow organizations in Italy and throughout Europe.

In January, the largest trial in recent years against members of a criminal group began in the city of Lamezia Terme (southern region of Calabria). More than 300 people are awaiting trial, and the indictment contains more than 400 charges. The process is expected to take at least 3 years.

