Prime Minister of Israel: Iranian nuclear program crossed all red lines

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Tel Aviv “will not allow Tehran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the UN General Assembly. In his opinion, the Iranian nuclear program has crossed “all the red lines.”

“Iran’s nuclear program has reached a turning point, and so has our tolerance,” Bennett said. According to him, the Iranian nuclear weapons program is at a critical stage, all red lines have been crossed.

“Checks ignored,” warned the Israeli prime minister. – Wishful thinking turned out to be wrong. Iran is currently violating agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and is doing so without consequences, Bennett said, stressing that Israel “will not allow” Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

In his speech, Bennett also called Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi a “butcher”.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Rawanchi responded to the speech of the Israeli Prime Minister with a capacious tweet.

“Phobia towards Iran is widespread in the United Nations,” he wrote. He condemned Bennett’s “false” words and pointed out that Israel has no right to talk about Iran’s nuclear program because it has “hundreds of nuclear warheads.”

