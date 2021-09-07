Archaeologists in Israel have discovered an unusual artifact for trade fraud

Archaeologists working in the northern part of the city of David in Old Jerusalem have discovered a 2,700-year-old kettlebell at the base of the Western Wall. According to scientists, it was used for trade fraud.

Archaeologists have discovered a cargo used for trade in ancient Jerusalem. The find had a diameter of 14 mm and a height of 12 mm. The cargo is made of hard limestone. On the surface of the weight, scientists have found engravings that indicate that its weight is two hera, ie 0.944 grams. Despite this, the load actually weighs almost three times more, at least 3.61 grams.

Two archaeologists, Eli Shukron of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and The Hague, Cohen Colonimus, attributed the discrepancy to the fact that the cargo was used in trade to deceive people. When selling heavy and light goods, traders used them properly when buying or selling goods.

In turn, The Jerusalem Post notes that this type of fraud is described in detail in the Bible, where it is sharply criticized.

The full results of the excavations will be published on Friday as part of the book of the research conference “City of David” of the Megalot Institute for the Study of Judaism in Israel.