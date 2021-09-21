Almost 10% of those who returned to Israel from Ukraine in the last month were sick with COVID-19

According to the Ministry of Health, 33,224 people flew from Ukraine to Israel over the past month, of which 3,278 were sick with COVID-19.

Mostly COVID-19 was diagnosed in Hasidic pilgrims who returned from Uman after the celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

After Ukraine, the largest number of patients entered Israel from the United States. Of 45 thousand 532 people, 523 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The number of infected was 1.15%. Egypt ranks third. Of the 13 706 Israeli tourists who returned from there in a month, 170 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, Ukraine has been leading in terms of the proportion of coronavirus patients who have arrived from there since May 2021.

In total, 4.97% of patients from the total number of patients entered Israel during this time. Moreover, the vast majority of cases 3278 out of 3480 – fall precisely in the last month – the time of the mass pilgrimage to Uman.