HomeISRAELAlmost 10% of those who returned to Israel from Ukraine in the...
ISRAEL

Almost 10% of those who returned to Israel from Ukraine in the last month were sick with COVID-19

Yevhenii Podolskyi

According to the Ministry of Health, 33,224 people flew from Ukraine to Israel over the past month, of which 3,278 were sick with COVID-19.

Mostly COVID-19 was diagnosed in Hasidic pilgrims who returned from Uman after the celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

After Ukraine, the largest number of patients entered Israel from the United States. Of 45 thousand 532 people, 523 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The number of infected was 1.15%. Egypt ranks third. Of the 13 706 Israeli tourists who returned from there in a month, 170 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, Ukraine has been leading in terms of the proportion of coronavirus patients who have arrived from there since May 2021.

In total, 4.97% of patients from the total number of patients entered Israel during this time. Moreover, the vast majority of cases 3278 out of 3480 – fall precisely in the last month – the time of the mass pilgrimage to Uman.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International