The Embassy of Ireland was opened in Ukraine

On June 7, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar received copies of credentials from the first in the history of bilateral relations of the Ambassador of Ireland with the residence in Ukraine Teresa Gili.

During the conversation, the interlocutors discussed topical issues of cooperation between Ukraine and Ireland, identified priorities for 2021.

Vasyl Bodnar noted that the launch of the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv will help intensify the Ukrainian-Irish dialogue.

“The appointment of the Ambassador of Ireland to Ukraine with a residence in Kyiv will help revive political contacts, increase trade, strengthen cooperation between our citizens. We hope for positive changes in the near future in simplifying the procedure for obtaining Irish visas for citizens of Ukraine, “said Vasyl Bodnar.

The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude for Ireland’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and reaffirmed our state’s readiness to cooperate with Ireland in the context of its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

A separate topic of the meeting was the preparation of the inaugural summit of the Crimean platform.

The interlocutors also discussed preparations for the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ireland Simon Kovene to Ukraine this year.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine