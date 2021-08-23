Iran, Russia and China will hold joint exercises in the Persian Gulf

Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises in the Gulf.

This was announced by Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Jagaryan, RIA Novosti reported.

“At the end of this year or at the beginning of 2022, joint naval exercises will take place in the Persian Gulf. The warships of Russia, Iran and China will take part in them. The main task is to work out actions to ensure the safety of international shipping and the fight against pirates, “said the ambassador.

Touching on Iran’s cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Jagaryan said that Moscow supports Tehran’s application for full membership in the organization.

Earlier, the navies of Iran, Russia and China conducted joint military exercises in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and in the Arabian Sea. The exercise, held in December 2019, was Iran’s first large-scale naval exercise with China and Russia since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.