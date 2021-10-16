HomeINDONESIAAn earthquake hits the island of Bali in Indonesia: three people died
INDONESIA

An earthquake hits the island of Bali in Indonesia: three people died

Yevhenii Podolskyi

According to the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics, headquartered in Jakarta, tremors were recorded at 04.18 local time at a depth of 10 km.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Prevention Agency (BNPB) has confirmed three deaths in the disaster and seven more injured.

After the earthquake, an aftershock with a magnitude of 4.3 was recorded in the same area.

The earthquake led to landslides: paths to three villages were blocked.

Local authorities warned the population about repeated aftershocks.

