Long-awaited happiness: 70-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby (VIDEO)

An Indian woman in her 70s gave birth to a healthy baby, becoming one of the oldest mothers to ever give birth.

Jivunben Rabbari from the western state of Gujarat conceived a child after a rare in vitro procedure and realized her dream of becoming a mother, according to the Anatolian News Agency.

Now the family is enjoying their firstborn – a boy.

Dr. Naresh Bhanushali, who runs the IVF center and is a gynecologist at Rabbari, said: “The couple came to me a year ago. At first we didn’t want to do it because of the woman’s age. But they cried and prayed they had a baby and we decided to do it. “.

The doctor said the baby was born by caesarean section. Mother and child feel well and are under constant medical supervision, and the elderly couple is incredibly grateful and happy.