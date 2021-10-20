HomeINDIALong-awaited happiness: 70-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby (VIDEO)
INDIALifeStyle

Long-awaited happiness: 70-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby (VIDEO)

Gleb Parfenenko
Long-awaited happiness: 70-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby (VIDEO)

An Indian woman in her 70s gave birth to a healthy baby, becoming one of the oldest mothers to ever give birth.

Jivunben Rabbari from the western state of Gujarat conceived a child after a rare in vitro procedure and realized her dream of becoming a mother, according to the Anatolian News Agency.

Now the family is enjoying their firstborn – a boy.

Dr. Naresh Bhanushali, who runs the IVF center and is a gynecologist at Rabbari, said: “The couple came to me a year ago. At first we didn’t want to do it because of the woman’s age. But they cried and prayed they had a baby and we decided to do it. “.

The doctor said the baby was born by caesarean section. Mother and child feel well and are under constant medical supervision, and the elderly couple is incredibly grateful and happy.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International