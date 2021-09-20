In India, 3,000 kg of $ 2.7 billion worth of heroin was seized, belonging to the Taliban

The heroin supply channel from Afghanistan was closed. 3,000 kg of drugs were found in a port in western India, two people were arrested during a raid in Delhi.

The cargo was divided into two containers, one containing 2,988 kg of drugs and the other 988 kg. The drug was claimed as talc.

The street value of the drug is more than $ 2.7 billion.

The cargo was sent from the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran to the port of Mundra, Gujarat in India, according to indiatoday.in.

According to the publication, the drug was delivered after the Taliban came to power.