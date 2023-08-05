Russian tourists were going to take 35 kg of food, shampoos and towels out of a hotel in Turkey

Turkish media publishes a video in which employees of a five-star hotel in Antalya count the products taken from the buffet by Russian tourists. A refrigerator filled with foil rolls, soda cans, snacks, bags of dried fruits, butter, sugar, tea, as well as toiletries and towels are visible.

According to HaberGlobal, the cleaning lady suspected something was wrong when she saw an open suitcase filled with food. She told her colleagues about it, who raided the room with an audit.

The video has gone viral and is circulating on social media. In some videos published in telegram channels and the media, a text with details appeared: the total weight of the prepared for export was 35 kg.