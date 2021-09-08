In Bulgaria, prices for hotel rooms on the Black Sea coast have almost halved

Unprecedented drop in prices for holidays in hotels on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria. Suggestions below. One three-star hotel in Sunny Beach near the beach offers for 17 levs (9 euros) per day a bed in a double room when booking in mid-September. For comparison: in July-August it was rented for BGN 32.80. (16.50 euros) per day.

Another family hotel in Sveti Vlas offers accommodation in a double room for BGN 17.50. (8 euros) per person from 8 to 14 September. In early September, the same cost more than 25 levs (13 euros), and in July – August twice as expensive.

Source: Dnes.bg.