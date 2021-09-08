HomeBULGARIAIn Bulgaria, prices for hotel rooms on the Black Sea coast have...
BULGARIAHotelsTourism

In Bulgaria, prices for hotel rooms on the Black Sea coast have almost halved

Gleb Parfenenko
In Bulgaria, prices for hotel rooms on the Black Sea coast have almost halved

Unprecedented drop in prices for holidays in hotels on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria. Suggestions below. One three-star hotel in Sunny Beach near the beach offers for 17 levs (9 euros) per day a bed in a double room when booking in mid-September. For comparison: in July-August it was rented for BGN 32.80. (16.50 euros) per day.

Another family hotel in Sveti Vlas offers accommodation in a double room for BGN 17.50. (8 euros) per person from 8 to 14 September. In early September, the same cost more than 25 levs (13 euros), and in July – August twice as expensive.

Source: Dnes.bg.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle Eastfirevaccinepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International