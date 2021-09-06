HomeHotelsDonald Trump is selling his hotel in downtown Washington
HotelsUSA

Donald Trump is selling his hotel in downtown Washington

Gleb Parfenenko
Donald Trump is selling his hotel in downtown Washington

Former US President Donald Trump is negotiating the sale of his hotel in the US capital, and the golden letters of the Trump family will not disappear from the main street of Washington, RIA Novosti reported.

According to sources, negotiations on the sale of building rights are in the final stages. The media explain that the real estate rights are being sold to a company that is negotiating with hotel chains that will manage the property and make changes to it. The publication claims that the details of the agreement are still unknown, and its approval will take a long time.

Trump International Hotel is located on Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington’s main street, 500 meters from the White House and one kilometer from the Capitol.

As in other hotels, the facade of the high-rise building is decorated with five golden letters of the family of politicians.

Trump’s company has been running the Old Post Office building, which it turned into a hotel, since 2012. The annual rent is set at several million dollars, and several hundred million have been invested in the interior.

Trump’s hotel business has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineKabulfireMiddle East

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International