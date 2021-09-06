Donald Trump is selling his hotel in downtown Washington

Former US President Donald Trump is negotiating the sale of his hotel in the US capital, and the golden letters of the Trump family will not disappear from the main street of Washington, RIA Novosti reported.

According to sources, negotiations on the sale of building rights are in the final stages. The media explain that the real estate rights are being sold to a company that is negotiating with hotel chains that will manage the property and make changes to it. The publication claims that the details of the agreement are still unknown, and its approval will take a long time.

Trump International Hotel is located on Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington’s main street, 500 meters from the White House and one kilometer from the Capitol.

As in other hotels, the facade of the high-rise building is decorated with five golden letters of the family of politicians.

Trump’s company has been running the Old Post Office building, which it turned into a hotel, since 2012. The annual rent is set at several million dollars, and several hundred million have been invested in the interior.

Trump’s hotel business has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.