Complaints increased: it was announced which hotels in Egypt should be avoided

The long absence of large numbers of tourists in Egypt, as well as the very non-strict “distribution” of stars to hotels in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, have led to an increase in complaints about the quality of service in hotels from tourists. In this regard, the experts of the tourism market voiced their advice on how to avoid unpleasant surprises on vacation in Egypt. In general, they are expected – to carefully study the information about the hotel, including reviews, as well as not to try to save when choosing a hotel.

“In fact, there is a tendency to reduce the quality of service in some hotels in Egypt. Complaints increased than in 2015. This is due to the long absence of tourists, some hotels have changed owners,” – confirmed in an interview with URA.RU Vice President of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry (PCT) Yuri Barzykin. However, as the expert added, this is not a universal story, and it is better to provide information in advance so as not to disappoint. “I think that as the volume of tourist flows grows, everything will level off,” he encouraged tourists.

Recommendations on how to choose a hotel for tourists, voiced and practitioners of tourist retail. The most unmistakable criterion is, as expected, the price. The cheapest hotels are better not to even look. “You do not need to rest in Egypt in three-star hotels. You need to start with at least four stars and choose very carefully,” commented the general director of the network of travel agencies Alex Mkrtchyan. The expert reminded that there is no “clear gradation” in the number of hotels in Egypt. “The authorized body needs to take a stricter approach to the distribution of stars,” said Alexander Mkrtchyan. And the tourist according to the choice of rest.

There are five expensive, and there are five inexpensive. Expensive ones cost about 200-300 euros per day, and inexpensive ones 80-120 euros per day. If a tourist goes for 100 thousand hryvnias for two a week, he gets good service, quality food, quality drinks, he is satisfied. If a tourist goes for 30 thousand hryvnias a week for two, then there are questions that were not fed like that, the service was bad, there was dirt,” Aleksan Mkrtchyan explained.