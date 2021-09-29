HomeGREECEThe village, which was affected by the earthquake on the island of...
GREECE

The village, which was affected by the earthquake on the island of Crete, fell by 15 centimeters

Gleb Parfenenko
The village, which was affected by the earthquake on the island of Crete, fell by 15 centimeters

Seismic activity continues in the area of ​​Crete, according to Greek media. A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was registered on the island on Monday morning, followed by a series of aftershocks. The village of Arkalohori suffered the most, killing one person and destroying numerous buildings.

More than 130 aftershocks were recorded after a strong earthquake on Monday, according to the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper Proto Topic. As of 9:17 a.m. Monday, seismic devices registered 135 earthquakes, 30 percent of which had a magnitude of more than 4 on the Richter scale, and 50 percent – more than 3 on the Richter scale, according to Proto Theme.

The village, which was affected by the earthquake on the island of Crete, fell by 15 centimeters

The village of Arkalohori, which suffered the most, fell by 15 centimeters, according to the electronic edition of News in. Residents spent the second night in a row outside their homes.

Seismologists say aftershocks in the area will last for several months. Already in January, experts noticed the movement of the earth’s crust and installed additional devices in this area.

The village, which was affected by the earthquake on the island of Crete, fell by 15 centimeters

Sky TV reports that 300 homes and eight schools are unusable.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Crete yesterday and promised help from the state, according to the ANA-MPA news agency.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International