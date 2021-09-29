The village, which was affected by the earthquake on the island of Crete, fell by 15 centimeters

Seismic activity continues in the area of ​​Crete, according to Greek media. A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was registered on the island on Monday morning, followed by a series of aftershocks. The village of Arkalohori suffered the most, killing one person and destroying numerous buildings.

More than 130 aftershocks were recorded after a strong earthquake on Monday, according to the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper Proto Topic. As of 9:17 a.m. Monday, seismic devices registered 135 earthquakes, 30 percent of which had a magnitude of more than 4 on the Richter scale, and 50 percent – more than 3 on the Richter scale, according to Proto Theme.

The village of Arkalohori, which suffered the most, fell by 15 centimeters, according to the electronic edition of News in. Residents spent the second night in a row outside their homes.

Seismologists say aftershocks in the area will last for several months. Already in January, experts noticed the movement of the earth’s crust and installed additional devices in this area.

Sky TV reports that 300 homes and eight schools are unusable.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Crete yesterday and promised help from the state, according to the ANA-MPA news agency.