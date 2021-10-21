More than 10 earthquakes have been registered near the island of Crete

Today, more than ten earthquakes have been registered in the area of ​​Crete. The strongest earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 11:12, after which 13 aftershocks were recorded, according to the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper “Proto Tema”. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the last earthquake was registered at 17:14 and had a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale. The Geodynamic Institute of the Greek National Observatory gives a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale.

All ground forces have one epicenter, southeast of the village of Akralohori, where a strong earthquake was recorded after September, killing one person and destroying many buildings.

Greek media report that all schools on the island remain closed as a precaution.