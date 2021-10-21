HomeGREECEMore than 10 earthquakes have been registered near the island of Crete
GREECE

More than 10 earthquakes have been registered near the island of Crete

Gleb Parfenenko
More than 10 earthquakes have been registered near the island of Crete

Today, more than ten earthquakes have been registered in the area of ​​Crete. The strongest earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 11:12, after which 13 aftershocks were recorded, according to the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper “Proto Tema”. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the last earthquake was registered at 17:14 and had a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale. The Geodynamic Institute of the Greek National Observatory gives a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale.

All ground forces have one epicenter, southeast of the village of Akralohori, where a strong earthquake was recorded after September, killing one person and destroying many buildings.

Greek media report that all schools on the island remain closed as a precaution.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International