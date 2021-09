Greek authorities are introducing a mandatory rapid test on Covid-19 for access to public transport from September 13, 2021, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to our embassy in Athens, the requirement applies to unvaccinated and untreated coronavirus citizens who want to travel by intercity bus, ship, train or domestic flight.

Greece also extends the current restrictions on entry into the country until 06:00 on September 10, 2021.