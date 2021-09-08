In Greece, 10 vaccination centers are being checked for fake certificates

The Greek Anti-Corruption National Transparency Service is investigating 10 vaccination centers on suspicion of issuing fake vaccination certificates against COVID-19, said the head of the service Angelos Binnis.

Disclosures about the issuance of fake certificates by vaccination centers in Greece began at Palamas Medical Center in Karditsa, northern Greece, where an employee issued 34 certificates with false content to unvaccinated persons, including health care workers.

The Greek government has announced a fine for issuing and requesting a forged certificate in the amount of 5,000 euros.

Suspicions of issuing fake express test certificates to tourists on the island of Santorini are also being investigated.