HomeGREECEIn Greece, 10 vaccination centers are being checked for fake certificates
GREECE

In Greece, 10 vaccination centers are being checked for fake certificates

Gleb Parfenenko
In Greece, 10 vaccination centers are being checked for fake certificates

The Greek Anti-Corruption National Transparency Service is investigating 10 vaccination centers on suspicion of issuing fake vaccination certificates against COVID-19, said the head of the service Angelos Binnis.

Disclosures about the issuance of fake certificates by vaccination centers in Greece began at Palamas Medical Center in Karditsa, northern Greece, where an employee issued 34 certificates with false content to unvaccinated persons, including health care workers.

The Greek government has announced a fine for issuing and requesting a forged certificate in the amount of 5,000 euros.

Suspicions of issuing fake express test certificates to tourists on the island of Santorini are also being investigated.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineMiddle Eastfirepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International