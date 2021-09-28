A new strong earthquake hit the island of Crete (video)

The new strong earthquake, registered this morning on the island of Crete, had a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale, according to the news agency ANA-MPA.

Earlier, the electronic edition of the newspaper Proto Topic reported a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale.

ANA-MPA, citing data from the Institute of Geodynamics, reported that the epicenter of today’s earthquake was near the village of Arkalohori, where an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was recorded yesterday.

More than 40 aftershocks occurred after yesterday’s strong earthquake, reports the electronic edition of the newspaper “Proto Topic”. One person was killed and dozens were injured. More than a thousand buildings were damaged. Many residents spent the night outside, in their cars or in a tent camp set up to house those left homeless.

Experts expect seismic activity to continue for some time. Yesterday’s strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale.