HomeGREECEA criminal group for smuggling migrants has been uncovered in Greece
GREECE

A criminal group for smuggling migrants has been uncovered in Greece

Gleb Parfenenko
A criminal group for smuggling migrants has been uncovered in Greece

Greek authorities have uncovered a criminal group in Athens that forged identity documents and trafficked illegal migrants.

Three foreign nationals, aged 49, 37 and 39, were arrested in Athens on 15 September as part of a police operation. The identity of the fourth member of the criminal troupe has also been established, and he is wanted.

Since June 2021, the group has been preparing false documents for its “clients”, which were then illegally transported by air.

The attackers received from 250 to 800 euros for each forged document, depending on the type and country of origin of the document. To date, 24 cases of forgery and illegal import of migrants by the group have been identified.

The detainees’ workshop had the opportunity to both produce new false documents and forge genuine ones.

In an apartment in Athens, which the group used as a workshop, Greek authorities found 44 passports, 23 torn pages of passports with personal data, 16 identity cards, 8 residence permits, 6 driver’s licenses and other materials and means for forging documents.

Earlier, members of the group had already been arrested for the same crimes.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanKabulvaccineMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International