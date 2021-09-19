A criminal group for smuggling migrants has been uncovered in Greece

Greek authorities have uncovered a criminal group in Athens that forged identity documents and trafficked illegal migrants.

Three foreign nationals, aged 49, 37 and 39, were arrested in Athens on 15 September as part of a police operation. The identity of the fourth member of the criminal troupe has also been established, and he is wanted.

Since June 2021, the group has been preparing false documents for its “clients”, which were then illegally transported by air.

The attackers received from 250 to 800 euros for each forged document, depending on the type and country of origin of the document. To date, 24 cases of forgery and illegal import of migrants by the group have been identified.

The detainees’ workshop had the opportunity to both produce new false documents and forge genuine ones.

In an apartment in Athens, which the group used as a workshop, Greek authorities found 44 passports, 23 torn pages of passports with personal data, 16 identity cards, 8 residence permits, 6 driver’s licenses and other materials and means for forging documents.

Earlier, members of the group had already been arrested for the same crimes.