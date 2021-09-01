HomeGREECE10,000 unvaccinated health workers in Greece have been fired
GREECE

10,000 unvaccinated health workers in Greece have been fired

Готовність до страйку оголосив кожен медичний заклад.

Gleb Parfenenko
10,000 unvaccinated health workers in Greece have been fired
BGNES

10,000 health workers in Greece have been laid off for not being vaccinated against Covid-19. To save their jobs, they had to receive at least the first dose of the vaccine to date.

From September 1, immunization of medical workers in the country is mandatory. The event provoked discontent and protests in front of hospitals.

All medical institutions have announced their readiness for the strike. The government in Athens is adamant that it will not back down.

“Healthcare workers must be vaccinated to protect their health and the health of patients,” insisted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Doctors have already urged their colleagues to get vaccinated, as they believe that the country’s health care system will be blocked due to lack of doctors due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. However, others say the government is exposing the health care system in the midst of the fourth wave.

“Today is a very difficult day and the atmosphere in hospitals is tense because there are serious problems with staff and at the same time there are patients who want to be served. We will still have problems due to fewer doctors, ”the medical workers’ union warned.

According to the unions, 95% of doctors and 90% of nurses were vaccinated. And instead of those forced to go on unpaid leave, specialists from the private sector will be appointed.

Today, both pharmacists and private doctors must be vaccinated. They face a fine of up to 50 thousand euros and revocation of their work licenses. Mandatory vaccination of all civil servants is already being discussed.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International