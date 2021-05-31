Home GERMANY

Another “mined” Ryanair plane urgently landed in Europe

Another European Ryanair flight was interrupted due to a false mining report. The plane, en route from Dublin to Krakow, urgently landed at the airport Berlin-Brandenburg, – reports “France-Presse”. It is noted that the crew themselves requested permission to land. There were 160 people on board.

The agency cites the story of a police representative about how the liner was met by emergency services and law enforcement units. Fire brigades and police cars were pulled to the plane. The luggage was unloaded on the airfield, where the things were checked by dog ​​handlers with dogs.

The police say that no threat to the lives of people was found. As told at the airport, passengers were taken to the terminal and provided with food. After all the checks, they were sent to Krakow on another plane.

  A serious blow to the Booking.com business model in Germany

Earlier, it was the message about mining that explained the U-turn of the Ryanair Athens-Vilnius flight to Minsk on 23 May. On board the plane was the former editor-in-chief of Nexta, Roman Protasevich, who was detained as a result of this operation. The airline and the European Union accuse the Belarusian authorities of hijacking the aircraft. Official Minsk insists that it only complied with all aviation security protocols, and the crew independently chose the airport for an emergency landing.

