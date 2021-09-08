Russia accounts for more than half of Georgian wine exports

HomeEconomicRussia accounts for more than half of Georgian wine exports
In eight months of 2021, Georgia exported 65 million bottles of wine, of which about 39.5 million – to Russia. This was reported by the National Wine Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia.

Statistics show that Georgian wine exports are growing. In the first eight months of 2021, Georgia exported 65 million bottles of wine (0.75 liters) to 59 countries, which is 19% more than in the same period of 2020.

The value of exported products amounted to 145 million dollars, which is 13% more than last year.

Top five countries importing Georgian wine:

Russia – 39.5 million bottles of wine were exported, export growth was 17%.

Ukraine – 7,366,327 bottles exported, an increase of 16%

Poland – 3,638,057 bottles, an increase of 29%

China – 3,373,517 bottles, an increase of 9%

Kazakhstan – 2,552,200 bottles, an increase of 37%

368 Georgian wine companies export their products abroad.

According to the agency, during the reporting period, brandy exports amounted to about 22 million bottles (0.5 liters), and Chachi – 570 thousand. In monetary terms, brand exports amounted to $ 40.3 million, which is 8% more than in January-August last year, and Chachi exports – $ 1.3 million, 91% more than in the same period of 2020.

In total for eight months of 2021 in monetary terms exports of wine, brandy, chachi, wine materials, bottling brandy and alcohol for the brand amounted to about 234 million dollars, which is 18% more than the same period last year.

