Vaccinations in France. QR codes of the president and the prime minister leaked online

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Sanitary QR codes from President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Casteks’ vaccination certificates have leaked online. The Elysee Palace called the incident an “unethical act” by responsible medical professionals.

Effective September 20, QR codes containing sensitive health information such as the date of vaccination and the type of vaccine President Macron and (a few days earlier) Prime Minister Kastex were made available on the Internet.

The presidential QR code has been deactivated and can no longer be used, media outlets surrounding the president reported. The health workers who provided the codes have been identified, AFP reported on Wednesday.

