Macron: We killed the leader of the Islamic State in the Sahara

Це ще один великий успіх в нашій боротьбі з терористичними угрупованнями в Сахелі

Gleb Parfenenko
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the French military has killed the leader of the Islamic State in the Sahara, Adnan Abu Walid Sahrawi, according to Reuters.

This is another great success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel, – Macron wrote on Twitter.


The Islamic State in the Sahara operates in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger and is affiliated with the Islamic State jihadist organization.

Its leader, Adnan Abu Walid Sahrawi, has been classified as a “global terrorist”.

