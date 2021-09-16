Macron: We killed the leader of the Islamic State in the Sahara

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the French military has killed the leader of the Islamic State in the Sahara, Adnan Abu Walid Sahrawi, according to Reuters.

This is another great success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel, – Macron wrote on Twitter.

Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, chef du groupe terroriste État islamique au Grand Sahara a été neutralisé par les forces françaises. Il s’agit d’un nouveau succès majeur dans le combat que nous menons contre les groupes terroristes au Sahel. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 15, 2021



The Islamic State in the Sahara operates in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger and is affiliated with the Islamic State jihadist organization.

Its leader, Adnan Abu Walid Sahrawi, has been classified as a “global terrorist”.