Increasing the number of hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 in France

Gleb Parfenenko
The French health authorities have announced that the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and patients with coronavirus in intensive care units has reached its highest level in more than two months, according to Reuters. The delta variant of the virus is putting increasing pressure on the country’s health care system.

According to Health Minister Olivier Vera, the peak of the fourth wave may be reached in the coming days. He warned that the situation could be complicated by the return of students to school next week.

Veran said that the French health authorities may soon recommend strengthening the coronavirus vaccine to people aged 65 and older.

During the day, the number of hospitalized with the virus increased by 356 people to 11,007, and for the first time since June 17, the threshold of 11,000 hospitalizations was exceeded. There are 2,215 people in intensive care units, which is the highest figure since June 10.

Source: BTA

