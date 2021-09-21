HomeFRANCEFrance accuses the US of "high treason." EU demands clarification on military...
FRANCEPolitics

France accuses the US of “high treason.” EU demands clarification on military cooperation treaty

Yevhenii Podolskyi

EU institution leaders want an explanation from Australia, while the US is accused of lack of loyalty. This is a reaction to the pact signed last week by the authorities in Washington, Canberra and London.

It provides for close military and diplomatic cooperation, as well as the exchange of information and technology. As a result of the deal, Australia terminated a € 56 billion contract for the supply of French submarines.

In New York, on the occasion of the UN General Assembly, EU foreign ministers met to express their solidarity with France.

“The knife is stuck in the back”

After the deal was broken, French politicians started talking about the knife stabbed in the back by Australia, and the United States accused it of high treason. The President of the European Commission was more diplomatic but no less critical in an interview with CNN. Ursula von der Leyen said there are many questions to be answered.

– One of our member states was treated unacceptably. We want to know what happened and why, ”she added. The head of the Council of Europe, in turn, accused the United States of lack of loyalty.

“Transparency and trust are the core principles of the Allies, and we see a clear lack of transparency and loyalty,” Charles Michel told reporters in New York. He also spoke of disappointment with the American administration because, unlike President Donald Trump, who called the EU an enemy, he promised to support alliances.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International