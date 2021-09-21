France accuses the US of “high treason.” EU demands clarification on military cooperation treaty

EU institution leaders want an explanation from Australia, while the US is accused of lack of loyalty. This is a reaction to the pact signed last week by the authorities in Washington, Canberra and London.

It provides for close military and diplomatic cooperation, as well as the exchange of information and technology. As a result of the deal, Australia terminated a € 56 billion contract for the supply of French submarines.

In New York, on the occasion of the UN General Assembly, EU foreign ministers met to express their solidarity with France.

“The knife is stuck in the back”

After the deal was broken, French politicians started talking about the knife stabbed in the back by Australia, and the United States accused it of high treason. The President of the European Commission was more diplomatic but no less critical in an interview with CNN. Ursula von der Leyen said there are many questions to be answered.

– One of our member states was treated unacceptably. We want to know what happened and why, ”she added. The head of the Council of Europe, in turn, accused the United States of lack of loyalty.

“Transparency and trust are the core principles of the Allies, and we see a clear lack of transparency and loyalty,” Charles Michel told reporters in New York. He also spoke of disappointment with the American administration because, unlike President Donald Trump, who called the EU an enemy, he promised to support alliances.