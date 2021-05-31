Home COVID Travel News

Dancing, nemov coronavirus is dumb: in Paris pass a test concert

Thousands of people, disguised and converted to coronavirus, took to the Paris arena for a concert on the 29th of May as part of an experiment in the field of health protection, to educate France before the great visits.

The show at the AccorHotels Arena in a central part of Paris takes on the fate of the 1980s French rock group Indochine and DJ Etienne de Crecy. Ale, in the main respect, the bullet was turned on the video of the concert.

The administration of the sovereign policy of Paris helped to organize a visit, so that it is possible to allow 5000 people to wear masks dancing at once on an open Maydan in a closed concert arena without social distance.

It’s okay to watch the show, but I’m not guilty of going through three tests on the virus, two before and one for the concert. Behind the words of Kerіvnitstva Lіkarnі, but generally more negatively risky, the organizers allowed only people from 18 to 45 years of age to participate without any problems.

  COVID-19 CAUSES NEW RESTRICTIONS ACROSS ASIA

France did not allow such musical concerts to be held on the ear of 2020 rock. Cultural mortgages bullets closed for a large part of the last 14 months, some of Vlada’s scammed streams and a continuous splash of foreign infections, as they poured drugs and caused 109,000 deaths.

Indicators of hospitalization and infection of COVID-19 in France in the remaining period of time are slow to speed up in the world of increasing number of vaccinations.

Some test concerts have recently been held in the largest regions of Europe, including Spain, the Netherlands and Great Britain.

