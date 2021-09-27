An egg thrown at Macron at an exhibition in Lyon (Video)

An unidentified man threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron during the Eurexpo exhibition in Lyon.

In the video footage circulated on social networks, you can see how the man shouted “Long live the revolution!” Before throwing the egg.

The man was detained. “If he has something to tell me, let him come. I will approach him later, ”Macron said after the incident.

This is not the first such incident involving a French leader. In early June, during a visit to the Drome department in southeastern France, he approached the fence to greet the assembled audience, and one of the men in the crowd gave him a slap in the face.

In addition, an egg was thrown in the head of Emmanuel Macron on 1 March 2017 at the Paris International Agricultural Fair.