HomeFRANCEAn egg thrown at Macron at an exhibition in Lyon (Video)
FRANCE

An egg thrown at Macron at an exhibition in Lyon (Video)

Чоловік, що кидав яйце у ​​французького лідера, вигукнув «Хай живе революція!»

Yevhenii Podolskyi

An unidentified man threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron during the Eurexpo exhibition in Lyon.

In the video footage circulated on social networks, you can see how the man shouted “Long live the revolution!” Before throwing the egg.

The man was detained. “If he has something to tell me, let him come. I will approach him later, ”Macron said after the incident.

This is not the first such incident involving a French leader. In early June, during a visit to the Drome department in southeastern France, he approached the fence to greet the assembled audience, and one of the men in the crowd gave him a slap in the face.

In addition, an egg was thrown in the head of Emmanuel Macron on 1 March 2017 at the Paris International Agricultural Fair.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International