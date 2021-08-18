Finnair no longer accepts fabric masks for its flights

Finnair, one of Finland’s largest airlines, has announced that fabric masks will no longer be allowed on their flights from 16 August.

According to a statement issued by the company, it was noted that because tissue face masks are not as effective as surgical masks when it comes to protecting passengers from infection, they should be replaced with the best option.

Thus, the airline said that they now accept only surgical masks, respiratory masks FFP2 or FFP3, which do not contain a valve, or other masks without a valve, which have the same standard (N95), according to SchengenVisaInfo.com.

“From August 16, we no longer accept fabric masks for our flights. We accept surgical masks, respiratory masks FFP2 or FFP3 without valve or other masks without valve of the same standard (N95). Please remember that you need to wear a mask throughout the trip, ”Finnair said in a statement.

Remove the mask is allowed only when eating or drinking.

It also states that passengers must wear masks throughout the flight, emphasizing that the mask should cover their nose and mouth, regardless of whether they are only at airports or on board. Passengers are allowed to remove the mask for a limited time only when they are eating or drinking.

“You can only shoot it for a limited time while you eat or drink. Make sure you always wear a mask when communicating with Finnair employees, whether at the airport or on board the aircraft, ”added Finnair.

In addition, it was noted that passengers whose health does not allow them to wear a mask must notify the airport at least 72 hours before departure.

Finland currently maintains strict restrictions on all travelers who have not been vaccinated or cured of COVID-19. On the other hand, those who have provided a certificate of vaccination or recovery are allowed to enter without restrictions.